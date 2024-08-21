Tolerance.ca
Beyond raising the age of criminal responsibility, African youth need more culturally aware support

By Abraham Kuol, Associate Research Fellow, Alfred Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation, Deakin University
Patrick O'Keeffe, Senior Lecturer, Social Work and Human Services, RMIT University
Ronnie Egan, Associate Professor of Field Education, RMIT University
To stop the over-representation of African Australian youth in the criminal justice systems, we need more prevention programs that are culturally responsive.The Conversation


