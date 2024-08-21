Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poor compliance and broad exemptions mean land clearing continues apace in northern Australia – despite our laws and pledges

By Hannah Thomas, PhD student in ecology, The University of Queensland
Martine Maron, Professor of Environmental Management, The University of Queensland
Martin Taylor, Adjunct senior lecturer, The University of Queensland
Michelle Ward, Lecturer, School of Environment and Science, Griffith University
Three years ago, Australia pledged to end deforestation by decade’s end. But land clearing continues due to legal exemptions and a lack of enforcementThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The right to disconnect from work – and employer surveillance – is growing globally. Why is NZ lagging?
~ Somatic therapies may build awareness of the mind-body connection to treat trauma. Could they could help you?
~ Burundi: Four years into Evariste Ndayishimiye’s presidency, repression of civic space continues unabated
~ UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
~ Calls to ban ‘harmful pornography’ are rife. Here’s what teens actually think about porn
~ ‘Not my boy.’ When teachers are harassed by students, some schools and parents fail to help
~ Australia won’t have ‘green steel’ to itself. Africa is poised to become a global hub
~ Yes, it’s difficult for governments to pick green industry winners – but it’s essential Australia tries
~ A new ‘AI scientist’ can write science papers without any human input. Here’s why that’s a problem
~ Men have a biological clock too. Here’s what’s more likely when dads are over 50
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter