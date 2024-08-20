Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

According to the UN, Canadians with intellectual disabilities are being exploited

By Samuel Ragot, PhD Candidate - Candidat au doctorat, McGill University
According to the UN and rights organizations, people with an intellectual disability are still often exploited in workplaces in Québec and Canada.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
~ Calls to ban ‘harmful pornography’ are rife. Here’s what teens actually think about porn
~ ‘Not my boy.’ When teachers are harassed by students, some schools and parents fail to help
~ Australia won’t have ‘green steel’ to itself. Africa is poised to become a global hub
~ Yes, it’s difficult for governments to pick green industry winners – but it’s essential Australia tries
~ A new ‘AI scientist’ can write science papers without any human input. Here’s why that’s a problem
~ Men have a biological clock too. Here’s what’s more likely when dads are over 50
~ The Alien films have always been contradictory in their feminism – but Alien: Romulus avoids the issue entirely
~ We need far stronger support systems in the fight against gender-based violence
~ Canada must continue cutting emissions regardless of the actions of other polluters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter