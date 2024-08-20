UK airports are already at full stretch and passenger numbers are set to soar causing more delays
By Dr Damian Devlin, Lecturer in Tourism and Air Transport Management, Department of Tourism, Hospitality & Events Management, Royal Docks School Of Business And Law, University of East London
With the summer holiday season in full swing, how are the UK’s airports coping? Recent technical problems caused widespread disruption - are we at risk of a repeat?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 20, 2024