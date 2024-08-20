Tolerance.ca
Japan Should Resist Cambodia’s Transnational Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, welcomes Cambodia's former prime minister Hun Sen during his visit to Tokyo, January 11, 2024.  © 2024 Kazuhiro Nogi/AP Photo On August 16, Cambodian authorities forcibly disappeared 28-year-old Vannith Hay. He was detained after Cambodia’s former Prime Minister and current Senate President Hun Sen threatened his brother Vanna Hay, an activist leading the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Movement in Japan, in a speech earlier this month. None of Vannith Hay’s family members have been able to contact him or…


© Human Rights Watch -
