Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How do people choose what food to buy? Answers depend on what you ask – so we built a research tool for African countries

By Nomzamo N. Dlamini, PhD candidate, Department of Consumer and Food Sciences, University of Pretoria
You’re in a shop or market and you’re buying food for the next day. How do you choose what to buy? Does it depend on how much you can spend, on what’s the healthiest, the most attractively packaged? Understanding this is an important part of food product development as well as consumer education and diet interventions for better public health.

Researchers all over the world use tools such as questionnaires to study what motivates people’s food choices. However, most of these questionnaires were developed in the global north using insights from people living in those contexts. The food…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Being in exile is to struggle to say ‘here’
~ How online disinformation fuels religious, ethnic and sociopolitical tensions during Bangladesh’s regime change
~ Sierra Leone’s women farmers use a custom called bora to access land – but it’s making them more vulnerable
~ Jomo Kenyatta, father of the nation? Kenya’s first president built up a myth which masked his faults
~ Uganda and the DRC conflict: the interests driving Kampala’s involvement
~ How Canada finally broke its longtime habit of diplomatic engagement with China
~ Fear and intolerance: The impact of blasphemy allegations on Pakistan’s minorities
~ The overshoot myth: you can’t keep burning fossil fuels and expect scientists of the future to get us back to 1.5°C
~ Made in Korea: British boyband hopefuls face K-pop’s brutal training regime in new BBC reality show
~ How accurate are wearable fitness trackers? Less than you might think
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter