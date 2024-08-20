Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Jomo Kenyatta, father of the nation? Kenya’s first president built up a myth which masked his faults

By Stephen Mutie, Literature lecturer, Kenyatta University
Kenya’s legacy as a state is deeply intertwined with Jomo Kenyatta’s influence on the nation. Kenya’s founding president died on 22 August 1978 in his sleep at State House, Mombasa.

Kenyatta is generally typecast as the “father of the nation”, guiding the newly independent Kenya onto the path of independence and development.

It is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
