Human Rights Observatory

Readers prefer to click on a clear, simple headline − like this one

By David Markowitz, Associate Professor of Communication, Michigan State University
Hillary Shulman, Associate Professor of Communication, The Ohio State University
Todd Rogers, Associate Professor of Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School
In an era when people trust news less than ever, how can journalists break through and attract the attention of average people to provide information about their communities, the nation and the world?

By not complicating things.

Our research, published in Science Advances, shows that simple headlines significantly increase article engagement and clicks compared with headlines that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
