Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do you have knee pain from osteoarthritis? You might not need surgery. Here’s what to try instead

By Belinda Lawford, Postdoctoral research fellow in physiotherapy, The University of Melbourne
Giovanni E. Ferreira, NHMRC Emerging Leader Research Fellow, Institute of Musculoskeletal Health, University of Sydney
Joshua Zadro, NHMRC Emerging Leader Research Fellow, Sydney Musculoskeletal Health, University of Sydney
Rana Hinman, Professor in Physiotherapy, The University of Melbourne
Most people with knee osteoarthritis can control their pain and improve their mobility without surgery, according to updated treatment guidelines. Here’s how.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tunisia: Prospective Presidential Candidates Barred
~ ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric: A human life is a human life
~ Strength training has a range of benefits for women. Here are 4 ways to get into weights
~ What does family look like in Australia? It’s more diverse than you think
~ ‘I don’t even know what the Australian TV shows are’: how streaming has changed kids’ viewing in Australia
~ Neurotechnology is becoming widespread in workplaces – and our brain data needs to be protected
~ Outdated and imprecise: why it’s time we retired the term ‘race relations’
~ We know parents shape their children’s reading – but so can aunts, uncles and grandparents, by sharing beloved books
~ Can AI pick IVF embryos as well as a human? First randomised controlled trial shows promise
~ ‘Well-placed for growth’: Booktopia has been saved by an online electronics store – which plans to invest millions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter