Human Rights Observatory

Can AI pick IVF embryos as well as a human? First randomised controlled trial shows promise

By Christos Venetis, Visiting Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Big Data Research in Health, UNSW Sydney
A study of more than 1,000 IVF patients showed a deep learning software system was almost as good as human experts at choosing viable embryos.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
