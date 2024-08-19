Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Learn how to budget with the help of psychology

By Amr Saber Algarhi, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Sheffield Hallam University
Konstantinos Lagos, Senior Lecturer in Business and Economics, Sheffield Hallam University
Developing an understanding of how to manage personal finances can be even more crucial in the early stages of your career when your salary may be relatively low.

But traditional financial advice often falls short of addressing the psychological factors affecting financial decision-making for young professionals.

Budgeting is not about…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
