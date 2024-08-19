Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five things that can help autistic students settle into university

By Harriet Axbey, Research Assistant in Public Health, Swansea University
As the summer draws to a close, the start of your very first term looms if you are starting university. You will hopefully be looking forward to going, although you may be feeling a little apprehensive and may even be very nervous, especially if you are autistic.

Autistic people often love change, and the excitement that comes with it, but unexpected or uncontrolled change can really throw us. And that’s what university often is – unpredictable.

Many universities offer tailored support packages for their autistic students, such as more choice of accommodation, guaranteed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Russian gender-based disinformation could influence the 2024 U.S. presidential election
~ Bali gives a snapshot of what ‘overtourism’ looks like in the developing world
~ Learn how to budget with the help of psychology
~ What your nose can tell you about your health
~ How fly fishing strengthens our connection with wildlife and fosters conservation efforts
~ A more varied diet would help the world’s economy as well as its health
~ How to say a beautiful ‘hello’ – inspired by philosophy from non-English speaking cultures
~ Venezuelans use AI avatars and Instagram Live to fight back Maduro's repression
~ Slingshot in space: the tricky manoeuvre that will use Earth and the Moon to send the Juice mission to Jupiter
~ Onyeka Onwenu remembered: Nigerian pop star, activist and voice of national unity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter