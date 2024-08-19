Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russian flags waved during Nigeria protests: why it’s a cause for concern

By Olayinka Ajala, Senior lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Leeds Beckett University
Nigeria shares a long border with Niger. With the expanded relationship between Niger and Russia, the Wagner group poses a threat to the region, especially Nigeria.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
