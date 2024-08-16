Climate change is a challenge for small-scale farmers - how a mix of old and new techniques produced a superior maize harvest in a dry part of South Africa
By Abeeb Babatunde Omotoso, Senior Lecturer at Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora, Nigeria, North-West University
Abiodun Olusola Omotayo, Senior lecturer/researcher, North-West University
Hundreds of small-scale farmers in South Africa’s North West province who switched to eco-friendly, climate-smart farming have seen their maize harvest shoot up and their soil improve.
- Friday, August 16, 2024