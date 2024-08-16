Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prison is a disaster for women – here’s what would work instead

By April Smith, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, University of Portsmouth
The early days of the new Labour government have given prison reform advocates reason to be hopeful. Two announcements – the appointment of James Timpson as prisons minister and an expanded early release programme – are promising steps towards repairing a criminal justice system that has been devastated by cuts and neglect.

Prison overcrowding is the most pressing issue, with the current population standing at more than 87,000. This significantly exceeds the Ministry of Justice’s “safe and decent” capacity of 79,695 inmates.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
