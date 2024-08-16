Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Parliament Poised to Legalize Child Marriage

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman holds a sign protesting women being deprived of their rights in marriage in Tahrir Square, Baghdad, Iraq, August 8, 2024. © AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Iraq’s parliament is moving forward an amendment to the country’s Personal Status Law that would allow Iraqi religious authorities, rather than state law, to govern marriage and inheritance matters at the expense of fundamental rights, Human Rights Watch said today. The Iraqi parliament, which completed its first reading of the bill on August 4, 2023, will have two more readings…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
