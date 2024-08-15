Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gareth Evans: AUKUS is terrible for Australian national interests - but we’re probably stuck with it

By Gareth Evans, Distinguished Honorary Professor, Australian National University
Australia’s no-holds-barred embrace of AUKUS is more likely than not to prove one of the worst defence and foreign policy decisions our country has made.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
