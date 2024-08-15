Tolerance.ca
Doctor’s Rape, Murder in India Sparks Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters at a midnight rally against the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata, India, August 14, 2024.  © 2024 AP Photo/Bikas Das Thousands of Indians have taken to the streets to protest the rape and murder of a doctor in a government hospital in Kolkata city last week. They are demanding justice and better security and facilities at medical campuses and hospitals.The attack has cast a spotlight on how millions of Indian women remain exposed to abuse in the workplace and continue to face severe barriers to justice…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
