Human Rights Observatory

A-level results show the patterns of disadvantage the government must tackle

By Mary Richardson, Professor of Educational Assessment, UCL
Hundreds of thousands of students have now nervously opened their A-level results. These handfuls of letter grades matter, and not just to the students themselves. They have far-reaching effects on our whole education system and public views on standards in education.

The impact of changes to assessment as a result of the pandemic are still being felt. In England, assessment returned to pre-pandemic grade boundaries in 2023, and this year the number of top grades awarded has risen.

In Wales and Northern Ireland, however, this was the first year assessment returned to


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
