Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s Niger delta biohazards – high radioactive levels detected in new study

By Omeje Maxwell, Associate Professor of Physics, Covenant University
The Niger Delta, in southern Nigeria, is one of the most significant oil-producing regions in the world. It spans over 70,000 square kilometres and is also an area of great biodiversity, including mangroves, swamps and rainforests. However, the region has been plagued by severe environmental pollution for decades, primarily due to extensive oil exploration and production activities.

By 2010, between 9 million and 13 million barrels were estimated to have been spilt in the Niger Delta since…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
