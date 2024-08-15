Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why not knowing what to do isn’t always a bad thing for leaders

By Sarah Bloomfield, Lecturer in work-based learning, The Open University
Clare Rigg, Professor of Post-experience Management Education, Lancaster University
In 2002, after a Pentagon news briefing, the then US secretary of defence Donald Rumsfeld was widely ridiculed for his thoughts about knowledge. Discussing the issue of whether Iraq was supplying weapons of mass destruction to terrorists, he said:

As we know, there are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
