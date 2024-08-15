Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the government’s railway nationalisation plans could play out – two public transport experts

By Marcus Mayers, Visiting Research Fellow, Manchester Metropolitan University
David Bamford, Professor of Operations Management, Manchester Metropolitan University
“This is the age of the train” was the British Rail catchphrase in the late 1970s, showcasing advances in technology, such as tilting trains, and advanced transport hubs, like the Euston station complex.

But this was well before the privatisation of the railways from 1994 onwards. With the currently proposed re-nationalisation under Labour, and the creation of Great British Railways working to deliver the most ambitious changes to our railways in a generation, will we finally achieve the so-called age of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Was Ukraine’s incursion of Russia a tactical stroke of genius? It sent a strong message to Putin – and the West
~ Five things to watch for at this year’s Democratic National Convention – and what they mean for the election
~ How we reconstructed the ancestor of all life on Earth
~ After a streak of record-breaking global temperatures, the climate is on a knife-edge
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Jim Chalmers flags deal on Reserve Bank’s new structure is close
~ Grattan on Friday: Peter Dutton inflames debate around visas for Palestinians fleeing Gaza
~ Afghanistan: Three years of Taliban rule and international inaction have left Afghan community with little hope
~ Disinformation About US Elections Targets Communities of Color
~ South Australia plans to offer pregnant women an RSV vaccine next year. Here’s what you need to know
~ WHO has declared mpox a global health emergency. What happens next?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter