Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After a streak of record-breaking global temperatures, the climate is on a knife-edge

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
For 13 consecutive months, global average air and ocean temperatures were probably the hottest they have been in human history.

This streak of extraordinary heat ended last month, the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service reported, as July 2024 was only the second hottest ever recorded – 0.04°C cooler than a record set the previous July.

In its wake are thousandsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Was Ukraine’s incursion of Russia a tactical stroke of genius? It sent a strong message to Putin – and the West
~ How the government’s railway nationalisation plans could play out – two public transport experts
~ Five things to watch for at this year’s Democratic National Convention – and what they mean for the election
~ How we reconstructed the ancestor of all life on Earth
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Jim Chalmers flags deal on Reserve Bank’s new structure is close
~ Grattan on Friday: Peter Dutton inflames debate around visas for Palestinians fleeing Gaza
~ Afghanistan: Three years of Taliban rule and international inaction have left Afghan community with little hope
~ Disinformation About US Elections Targets Communities of Color
~ South Australia plans to offer pregnant women an RSV vaccine next year. Here’s what you need to know
~ WHO has declared mpox a global health emergency. What happens next?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter