Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rape and murder of doctor sparks nationwide protests in India

By Deeplina Banerjee, PhD Candidate, Gender, Sexuality and Women Studies, Western University
The rape and murder of a medical trainee in a hospital in Kolkata, India has sparked a string of nation-wide protests on the eve of India’s 78th anniversary of Independence from British occupation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The two deaths of the ‘Brazilian DSA’
~ Solar power plant in rural Pakistan acquires land without consent
~ Ukrainian special operations abroad are part of its broader war effort against Russia
~ Eswatini: Major setback as Supreme Court upholds repressive Suppression of Terrorism Act
~ Bangladesh: Interim government must take immediate actions to protect Hindu and other minority communities
~ Philly schools are in disrepair − the municipal bond market is 1 big reason
~ Historians diving for balloons and hoping for hot dish: What Smithsonian curators will be doing at the Democratic National Convention
~ Offensive names dot the American street map − a new app provides a way to track them
~ Americans love free speech, survey finds − until they realize everyone else has it, too
~ 3 years after fall of Kabul, US Congress has still not acted to secure future of more than 70,000 Afghan evacuees in US
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter