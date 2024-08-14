Offensive names dot the American street map − a new app provides a way to track them
By Derek H. Alderman, Professor of Geography, University of Tennessee
Daniel Oto-Peralías, Associate Professor of Economics, Profesor Titular de Economía, Universidad Pablo de Olavide
Joshua F.J. Inwood, Professor of Geography and Senior Research Associate in the Rock Ethics Institute, Penn State
A newly released app allows users to search for discriminatory roadway names, helping communities grasp the ubiquity of inequalities embedded in everyday spaces and the harm they cause.
- Wednesday, August 14, 2024