3 years after fall of Kabul, US Congress has still not acted to secure future of more than 70,000 Afghan evacuees in US
By Kelsey Norman, Fellow for the Middle East, Baker Institute for Public Policy, Rice University
Ana Martín Gil, Research Manager, Edward P. Djerejian Center for the Middle East, Baker Institute, Rice University
Attempts to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act have faltered, leaving tens of thousands of Afghans who fled chaos during the fall of Kabul in limbo.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 14, 2024