Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3 years after fall of Kabul, US Congress has still not acted to secure future of more than 70,000 Afghan evacuees in US

By Kelsey Norman, Fellow for the Middle East, Baker Institute for Public Policy, Rice University
Ana Martín Gil, Research Manager, Edward P. Djerejian Center for the Middle East, Baker Institute, Rice University
Attempts to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act have faltered, leaving tens of thousands of Afghans who fled chaos during the fall of Kabul in limbo.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
