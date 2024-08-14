Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Ukraine’s cross-border incursion challenges Moscow’s war narrative – but will it shift Russian opinion?

By Peter Rutland, Professor of Government, Wesleyan University
The Kremlin has pushed a dual narrative: that the conflict represents an existential battle with the West, but that life goes on as normal for most Russians.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
