Human Rights Observatory

Plant disease could spell apocalypse for citrus fruits

By Raphael Morillon, Directeur de recherche au Cirad - physiologiste moléculaire, Cirad
Barbara Hufnagel, Chercheuse en génomiques et génétique vegetal, Cirad
Patrick Ollitrault, Chercheur en génétique et génomique, Cirad
Virginie Ravigné, Chercheuse en écologie des communautés microbiennes et virales, Cirad
If world agricultural authorities don’t get their act together soon enough, your morning orange juice may disappear from the supermarket shelves – for good.

This is how critical the situation has become in the citrus growing world. In the past decades, a disease called Huanglongbing (HLB), also known as “citrus greening” disease, has been devastating orchards in Asia, the Americas and several African countries. Although world production has increased in recent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
