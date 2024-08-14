Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s highest court says local governments can spend their funds without interference: why this matters

By Abiodun Odusote, Associate professor, University of Lagos
Nigeria’s Supreme Court has affirmed the financial autonomy of the country’s 774 local government areas. It upheld the suit brought by the federal government to strengthen the independence of local governments in the country. Nigeria’s attorney-general and minister of justice filed the suit in May. Local governments have been…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
