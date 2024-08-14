Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supply chains should make the world better, not worse – it’s time for a rethink

By Ralph Hamann, Professor, University of Cape Town
Chien-Ming Chen, Associate professor of Operations Management, Nanyang Technological University
Jury Gualandris, Associate Professor of Operations Management & Sustainability, Western University
Kevin Dooley, Professor of Supply Chain Management, Arizona State University
Martina Linnenluecke, Professor of Environmental Finance at UTS Business School, University of Technology Sydney
Michael L. Barnett, Dean's Research Professor, Rutgers University
Miriam Wilhelm, Full professor, Vienna University of Economics and Business
Sergio Lazzarini, Chafi Haddad Professor of Management, Institute of Education and Research (INSPER)
Every product or service that you consume is part of a supply chain. Supply chains include an array of activities connecting mining or harvesting, processing, manufacturing, logistics, marketing, retail, consumption, and waste management. Even quite simple products or services can have complex supply chains that span the globe.

Each of these activities along the supply chain will have an impact, socially and environmentally. Some are positive, such as job creation and training opportunities. Others are negative, such as deforestationThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
