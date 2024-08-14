The Altar Stone of Stonehenge came from an unexpectedly distant place, new study reveals
By Anthony Clarke, PhD Student in Applied Geology, Curtin University
Chris Kirkland, Professor of Geochronology, Curtin University
Stijn Glorie, Associate Professor of Geology, University of Adelaide
The centre of solstice activities at Stonehenge is the Altar Stone – a large sandstone slab of uncertain origins. Our new work has found a match for it all the way in Scotland.
