Stonehenge’s giant Altar Stone came all the way from north-east Scotland – here’s how we worked out this astonishing new finding
By Nicholas Pearce, Professor of Geochemistry, Aberystwyth University
Richard Bevins, Honorary Professor, Department of Geography and Earth Sciences, Aberystwyth University
Rob Ixer, Honorary Senior Research Fellow, Institute of Archaeology, UCL
No one is certain why Stonehenge was built. This world-famous monument on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire is thought to commemorate the dead, and is aligned with movements of the Sun and Moon.
It consists of an outer ring and inner horseshoe of large “sarsen” and “trilithon” stones, and an inner circle and horseshoe of smaller “bluestones”. It was built in several phases between 5,000 and 4,200 years ago.
The…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 14, 2024