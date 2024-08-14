Why we don’t need more policing – even after the riots
By Andrea Brock, Lecturer in International Relations, University of Sussex
Amber Huff, Research Fellow, Institute of Development Studies
Patrick Huff, Associate Lecturer, School of Social Sciences, Birkbeck, University of London
The recent eruption of far-right violence is a manifestation of deep social crisis, but it would be wrong to abandon hard-won civil rights for an illusion of safety.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 14, 2024