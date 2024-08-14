Bone-building drug which prevents fractures in people with osteoporosis approved for use in UK – here’s how it works
By Tatiane Vilaca, Postdoctoral Research Associate, School of Medicine and Population Health, University of Sheffield
Richard Eastell, Professor of Bone Metabolism, University of Sheffield
A new anti-osteoporosis drug has just been approved for use in the UK. The drug, called abaloparatide, is licensed for post-menopausal women with osteoporosis and a very high risk of fractures. Abaloparatide’s approval could benefit more than 14,000 women in the UK who are at serious risk of bone fracture.
Osteoporosis affects about 3.8…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 14, 2024