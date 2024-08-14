Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: Kursk offensive has taken the war into Russia and put Putin on the back foot – for now

By Patrick Bury, Reader, Politics, Languages & International Studies Institute for Digital Security and Behaviour (IDSB), University of Bath
The Ukrainian advance into Russia’s Kursk oblast took almost everyone by surprise. Perhaps not the Russians stationed on the border, who reportedly tried to warn of a Ukrainian troop buildup, but the rest of us who watch the conflict closely did not think the Ukrainian army – under increasingly severe pressure in Donetsk oblast further south – had the spare manpower and kit to launch this operation.

So far it has been successful, advancing up to 30km in some directions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ “I will not stop fighting for justice until my husband’s name is cleared”
~ What is the Online Safety Act and why have riots reopened debates about it?
~ ‘To be or to be?’ Why this fundamental concept is so difficult for learners of Spanish
~ Is Australia ‘giving away’ its natural resources?
~ Why we don’t need more policing – even after the riots
~ Bone-building drug which prevents fractures in people with osteoporosis approved for use in UK – here’s how it works
~ Kamala, a common name in India, is associated with several deities and is a symbol of wisdom
~ 3 of Jane Austen’s 6 brothers engaged in antislavery activism − new research offers more clues about her own views
~ Fluid keeps your brain from crushing itself and shields your spine from shock – a neurologist explains what happens when it stops working
~ Future lawyers learn key lessons from studying poetry in parks in this course
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter