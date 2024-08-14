Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Renewed Hope for Justice for Burundi Massacre

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mourners gather during a mass funeral service for the more than 150 Congolese who were massacred the previous weekend, at Gatumba, a UN-run refugee camp in Burundi, August 16, 2004. © 2004 Aloys Niyoyita/AP Photo Survivors and relatives of victims of a 2004 attack on the Gatumba refugee camp in Burundi have filed criminal cases against alleged perpetrators in their home countries of Burundi, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The complaints, which allege genocide and crimes against humanity, are an effort to secure justice two decades later. The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
