Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Côte d’Ivoire: Thousands of families still awaiting support measures after forced evictions in Abidjan

By Amnesty International
The Ivorian authorities must immediately guarantee the rights of the tens of thousands of people evicted and suspend mass evictions in Abidjan until safeguards are put in place to prohibit forced evictions and to ensure the protection of the rights of people potentially affected, said Amnesty International. Large-scale operations to demolish neighbourhoods and evict their […] The post Côte d’Ivoire: Thousands of families still awaiting support measures after forced evictions in Abidjan appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
