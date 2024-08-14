Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Pro-democracy activists in Zimbabwe are being prosecuted for ‘public disorder’

By Jennifer Avila
The Kofi Annan Foundation has condemned the harassment, intimidation, and persecution of these human rights and democracy defenders, urging authorities to uphold due process of law.


© Global Voices -
