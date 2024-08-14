Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why did Japan’s prime minister decide to step down? And who might replace him?

By Craig Mark, Adjunct Lecturer, Faculty of Economics, Hosei University
In a surprise announcement, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said today he would step down as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) next month, bringing his premiership to an early end.

Since coming to office in October 2021, Kishida has struggled to overcome dire approval ratings.

The party has been dogged by revelationsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Côte d’Ivoire: Thousands of families still awaiting support measures after forced evictions in Abidjan
~ Pro-democracy activists in Zimbabwe are being prosecuted for ‘public disorder’
~ Are the latest NAPLAN results really an ‘epic fail’?
~ Warding off witchcraft with paper: an everyday solution for everyday problems
~ Earth has just ended a 13-month streak of record heat – here’s what to expect next
~ Politics With Michelle Grattan: Andrew Wilkie says government ‘scared stiff’ of gambling companies
~ US: Los Angeles Criminalizes Unhoused People
~ Earth’s oldest, tiniest creatures are poised to be climate change winners – and the repercussions could be huge
~ Lists of ‘eligible supports’ could be a backwards step for the NDIS and people with disability
~ Is it OK for kids to lift weights? At what age and how heavy? Here’s what parents need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter