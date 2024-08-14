Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US: Los Angeles Criminalizes Unhoused People

By Human Rights Watch
Play Video Los Angeles systematically criminalizes unhoused people through arrests and citations for violations arising out of their unhoused status and by destroying their property through sanitation sweeps.Criminalization drives unhoused people out of public spaces but does nothing to solve their lack of housing.City government should stop its practice of criminalization and destructive sanitation sweeps and instead devote resources to preserving and providing affordable housing for all and services to those in need.(Los Angeles, August 14, 2024) – The Los Angeles city government has pursued…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
