Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is it OK for kids to lift weights? At what age and how heavy? Here’s what parents need to know

By Hunter Bennett, Lecturer in Exercise Science, University of South Australia
Grant R. Tomkinson, Professor of Exercise and Sport Science, University of South Australia
Max Nelson, Lecturer in Exercise and Sport Science, University of South Australia
Exercise is excellent for kids.

Kids who exercise are fitter, stronger, and less likely to be overweight or obese. They have better physical and mental health, perform better in the classroom, and are more likely to exercise…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
