Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Hate Speech Fueled Modi’s Election Campaign

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a public rally ahead of polling in the national election in Hyderabad, India, May 10, 2024. © 2024 Mahesh Kumar A./AP Photo Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2024 electoral campaign frequently used hate speech against Muslims and other minorities, inciting discrimination, hostility, and violence.Inflammatory speeches, amid a decade of attacks and discrimination against minorities under the Modi administration, have normalized abuses against Muslims, Christians, and others.The new Modi government needs to reverse its…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Earth’s oldest, tiniest creatures are poised to be climate change winners – and the repercussions could be huge
~ Lists of ‘eligible supports’ could be a backwards step for the NDIS and people with disability
~ Is it OK for kids to lift weights? At what age and how heavy? Here’s what parents need to know
~ ‘Happened to turn Black’: how Donald Trump evoked a history of white authorities using their power to define race
~ For the love of cinema: what we’re missing from At The Movies, 10 years after its last season
~ A world-first law in Europe is targeting artificial intelligence. Other countries can learn from it
~ No, your aches and pains don’t get worse in the cold. So why do we think they do?
~ Harris’ lead over Trump continues to increase in US national and swing state polls
~ Less about climate change, more on reducing migration: here’s what matters most to Australian voters
~ UN chief calls for inclusive elections in Bangladesh
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter