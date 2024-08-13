Tolerance.ca
No, your aches and pains don’t get worse in the cold. So why do we think they do?

By Manuela Ferreira, Professor of Musculoskeletal Health, Head of Musculoskeletal Program, George Institute for Global Health
Leticia Deveza, Rheumatologist and Research Fellow, University of Sydney
It’s cold and wet outside. As you get out of bed, you can feel it in your bones. Your right knee is flaring up again. That’ll make it harder for you to walk the dog or go to the gym. You think it must be because of the weather.

It’s a common idea, but a myth.

When we looked at the evidence, we found no direct link between most common aches and pains and the weather. In the first study of its kind, we found no direct link between the temperature or humidity with most joint or…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
