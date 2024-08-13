Tolerance.ca
Less about climate change, more on reducing migration: here’s what matters most to Australian voters

By Ferdi Botha, Senior Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute: Applied Economic & Social Research, The University of Melbourne
A. Abigail Payne, Professor, Melbourne Institute: Applied Economic & Social Research, The University of Melbourne
We asked thousands of people what issues are most important to them. While the top priorities are the same as in 2022, if we look a bit deeper, what Australians care about is shifting.The Conversation


