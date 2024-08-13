Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Free Democracy Activist Nguyen Chi Tuyen

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nguyen Chi Tuyen carries a No-U banner (No to China’s Nine Dash Line) at Ky Quan San Peak, Vietnam. © Private (Bangkok) – The Vietnamese authorities should immediately drop all charges and release the prominent rights activist Nguyen Chi Tuyen, Human Rights Watch said today. Hanoi police arrested Nguyen Chi Tuyen on February 29, 2024, for criticizing the government on social media. He was charged under article 117 of the penal code, which criminalizes “making, storing, disseminating, or propagandizing information, materials and products that aim to oppose the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN chief calls for inclusive elections in Bangladesh
~ Air New Zealand won’t be the last company to miss its climate goals – here’s why
~ After the SID4 conference in Antigua & Barbuda, ‘small islands’ fight to maintain ‘special case’ status at the UN
~ In a blow to democracy, Thai court dissolves main opposition party
~ NZ already spends less on health than Australia or Canada – we need proper funding, not ‘crisis’ management
~ ‘You can’t murder a people and walk away scot-free.’ In The Voyage Home, Pat Barker explores morality in war
~ Earnings announcements at an AGM can reflect a corporate power play, not necessarily a company’s true value
~ Wild genes in domestic species: how we can supercharge our crops using their distant relatives
~ Indigenous science can help solve some of the great problems of our time. Here’s how
~ Is it OK to lie to someone with dementia?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter