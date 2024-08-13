Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After the SID4 conference in Antigua & Barbuda, ‘small islands’ fight to maintain ‘special case’ status at the UN

By Cari-Bois News
“We are not creating these problems but they’re tremendously disruptive to our development [...] SIDS are on the frontline, and we are one of the most vulnerable groups.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
