NZ already spends less on health than Australia or Canada – we need proper funding, not ‘crisis’ management
By Esther Willing, Associate Professor of Hauora Māori, University of Otago
Jaime King, Professor of Law, John and Marylyn Mayo Chair in Health Law, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Paula Lorgelly, Professor of Health Economics, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Peter Crampton, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Robin Gauld, Professor; Co-Director, Centre for Health Systems and Technology, University of Otago
Tim Tenbensel, Professor, Health Policy, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
New Zealand is not unique – health systems in most high-income countries are under stress. But that’s no reason to question the viability of the publicly-funded system in general.
- Tuesday, August 13, 2024