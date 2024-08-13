Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Earnings announcements at an AGM can reflect a corporate power play, not necessarily a company’s true value

By Nelson Ma, Associate Professor, corporate governance, innovation, University of Technology Sydney
Anna Bedford, Associate professor, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, University of Technology Sydney
Matthew Grosse, Senior lecturer, accounting, University of Technology Sydney
Samir Ghannam, Senior lecturer, accounting, University of Technology Sydney
With reporting season in full swing, many ASX-listed companies are releasing their financial results to the market.

These results are used to cast judgement on the performance of the company, led by the chief executive officer (CEO). Amid all the information released by the company, there is one figure all eyes will fixate on – earnings.

The earnings figure will have wide-ranging impacts on company employees, investors, and everyday Australians who have their superannuation invested in the stock market.

Despite its importance, the financial reporting process…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
