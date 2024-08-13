Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzanian Arrests Bad Omen for Upcoming Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters of Tanzania's main opposition party, Chadema, protest with the party's deputy chairman, Tundu Lissu, front center, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, January 24, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo Over the past week, Tanzanian police have arbitrarily arrested 375 members and supporters of the country’s main opposition party, the Party for Democracy and Progress (Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo, or Chadema). Among them are former presidential candidate Tundu Lissu, party chairman Freeman Mbowe, party youth wing leader John Pambalu, and several journalists.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ After the SID4 conference in Antigua & Barbuda, ‘small islands’ fight to maintain ‘special case’ status at the UN
~ In a blow to democracy, Thai court dissolves main opposition party
~ NZ already spends less on health than Australia or Canada – we need proper funding, not ‘crisis’ management
~ ‘You can’t murder a people and walk away scot-free.’ In The Voyage Home, Pat Barker explores morality in war
~ Earnings announcements at an AGM can reflect a corporate power play, not necessarily a company’s true value
~ Wild genes in domestic species: how we can supercharge our crops using their distant relatives
~ Indigenous science can help solve some of the great problems of our time. Here’s how
~ Is it OK to lie to someone with dementia?
~ Raygun is now Australia’s most famous dancer. What does she reveal about our own attitudes towards dance?
~ NAPLAN results again show 1 in 3 students don’t meet minimum standards. These kids need more support
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter