Human Rights Observatory

Sudan’s catastrophe: farmers could offer quick post-war recovery, if peace is found

By Khalid Siddig, Senior Research Fellow and Program Leader for the Sudan Strategy Support Program, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
James Thurlow, Senior Research Fellow, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Josée Randriamamonjy, Senior Scientist, Foresight and Policy Modeling Unit, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Mariam Raouf, Senior Research Associate, Development Strategies and Governance Unit, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Mosab Ahmed, Research Analyst, Sudan Strategy Support Program (SSSP), International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
More than a year of conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces has weakened the country’s fragile economy. This is in addition to triggering a humanitarian crisis, loss of lives, property destruction and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
